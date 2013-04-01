(Removes erroneous reference to bond lifespan in second para)
DUBAI, April 1 Saudi Arabian dairy and food
producer Almarai Co has completed the sale of a 1.3
billion riyals ($346.7 million) Islamic bond, or sukuk, the
company said in a bourse filing on Monday.
The issue, which has a floating interest rate, attracted
orders worth 2.4 billion riyals from institutional investors
inside Saudi Arabia, the statement said. The interest rate was
not specified.
It is the second local currency sukuk from the Gulf's
largest dairy firm - it sold a 1 billion riyals offering in
March 2012.
Both deals form part of the same 2.3 billion riyals sukuk
programme.
Almarai said on March 4 that it had appointed NCB Capital,
the investment banking arm of state-owned National Commercial
Bank, to arrange meetings with Saudi fixed income
investors ahead of the sukuk's sale.
Shares in Almarai ended 1.1 percent higher on Monday,
against a broader market gain of 0.5 percent. The sukuk
announcement came after the market close.
($1 = 3.7501 Saudi riyals)
(Reporting by David French; Editing by Dinesh Nair)