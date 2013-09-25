Sept 25 (IFR) - Saudi Arabian dairy firm Almarai Co
has set guidance of 200 basis points over six-month
Libor on a planned 1.7 billion riyal ($453.2 million) Tier 1
hybrid sukuk, a banker said.
The company completed two-week roadshows last Friday and
opened books on the deal this week.
The deal is expected to be wrapped up early next week, with
early indications from investors suggesting that demand is
likely to be high, the banker said.
If completed successfully, it would be the first corporate
hybrid sukuk - a perpetual sukuk with equity-like
characteristics - in the Gulf region.
(Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan)