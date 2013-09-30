BRIEF-California Department of Motor Vehicles issued Apple permit for autonomous vehicle testing - DMW
* California Department of Motors Vehicles issued Apple a permit for autonomous vehicle testing on Friday - DMW
Sept 30 (IFR) - Saudi Arabian dairy producer Almarai has completed the first hybrid bond offer by a corporation in the Gulf, selling a 1.7 billion riyal ($453.2 million) Islamic bond (sukuk) on Monday, bankers said.
The issue is a perpetual sukuk, meaning it has no maturity date and in some ways resembles an equity instrument. The issuer can choose to redeem the sukuk after five years.
Since last year two banks in the Gulf have issued hybrid sukuk and one has issued a hybrid conventional bond; Almarai's issue is the region's first hybrid from an issuer other than a bank.
Almarai's deal was priced at 200 basis points over the three-month London Interbank Offered Rate, in line with previously given guidance. If the sukuk is not redeemed, the profit rate steps up by 750 bps, according to a lead banker.
Information on allocations to various investor types and the reoffer price will be released later this week, in accordance with Saudi regulations. The cash reoffer price is likely to be at par, the lead said.
The company completed a two-week roadshow for investors on Sept. 19, and opened books for the sukuk on Sept. 22. BNP Paribas, HSBC, Saudi Fransi (Credit Agricole) and Standard Chartered were the leads. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan)
* California Department of Motors Vehicles issued Apple a permit for autonomous vehicle testing on Friday - DMW
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, April 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG) and its Harley-Davidson Financial Services, Inc. (HDFS) subsidiary at 'A'. In addition, Fitch has affirmed the senior unsecured ratings of HOG, HDFS and Harley-Davidson Funding Corp. (HDFC) at 'A' and HDFS's short-term IDR and commercial paper ratings at 'F1'. The Rating Outlook for HOG and HDFS is Stable. A c