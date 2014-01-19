DUBAI Jan 19 Al Rajhi Bank, Saudi
Arabia's largest listed lender, said in a bourse filing on
Sunday its board had recommended a cash dividend of 1 riyal
($0.27) per share for the second half of 2013.
The dividend is half of what Al Rajhi paid out for the final
six months of 2012.
Al Rajhi reported a 19.1 percent drop in fourth-quarter net
profit last Thursday as operating expenses rose - likely due to
higher provisioning.
In a separate statement on Sunday, Al Rajhi said it would
boost its capital by 8 percent through a bonus share issue,
which would gift shareholders 1 free share for every 12 shares
they own in the bank.
($1 = 3.7505 Saudi riyals)
(Reporting by David French; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)