* Corporates look to diversify from bank financing
* Firm will concentrate this year on deploying existing
funds
* Regulators want to develop equity markets
By Dinesh Nair
RIYADH, Jan 21 The investment banking arm of
Saudi Arabia's top listed lender, Al Rajhi Bank, plans
to expand its sukuk business, its chief executive said, tapping
into heavy demand for sharia-compliant products in the Gulf's
largest economy.
Issuance of sukuk, or Islamic bonds, in Saudi Arabia has
surged on the back of increased liquidity and comparatively low
borrowing costs, and as corporates look to diversify their
funding sources from the traditional mode of bank financing.
Corporates and state-owned entities in Saudi Arabia raised
the equivalent of $15 billion from the sale of sukuk in 2013,
compared with $11 billion in 2012 and just $2.8 billion in 2011,
Gaurav Shah, chief executive of Al Rajhi Capital, said in an
interview at his Riyadh office.
Saudi's state airports operator last year printed the
largest-ever local currency sukuk deal worth the equivalent of
$4.05 billion, and other well-known names including construction
giant Saudi Binladin Group and dairy firm Almarai
completed riyal issues.
Shah said his firm, which has one of the largest asset
management and brokerage businesses in the kingdom, planned to
play a central role in underwriting, arranging and investing in
sukuk.
"We see developing our sukuk capability across our
businesses, and specifically investment banking, as a key
priority. You cannot have a narrow telescopic view of the sukuk
business," said Shah, who joined the firm from Swiss lender
Credit Suisse in 2009.
Riyadh-based Al Rajhi Capital, formed in 2008, manages about
30 billion riyals ($8 billion) in its asset management business,
a five-fold increase from 2009, Shah said, adding that the
business focused on large institutions in the kingdom such as
endowments and insurance companies.
In 2014, the firm will concentrate on deploying existing
funds rather than planning new fund launches, he said. It raised
678 million riyals last year from the launch of its second real
estate income-generating fund.
"There is not much purpose in launching a flurry of products
since we already have covered the main asset classes. At the end
of the day, if you have a good product, it will sell."
IPO RECOVERY
Al Rajhi expects initial public offers of shares on the
Saudi Arabian bourse to pick up pace in 2014 as equity markets
recover and valuation multiples improve.
Saudi Arabia's benchmark index rose 25.5 percent in
2013 on the back of improved economic performance and increasing
risk appetite among investors.
Despite this, IPO activity in Saudi Arabia dropped last
year. There were just five offers in 2013, raising $506.6
million, compared to the previous year which saw seven initial
share sales worth $1.4 billion.
Saudi Arabia's Al-Hokair Group, one of the largest
entertainment and hospitality firms in the Middle East, plans to
list on the Riyadh bourse in 2014, Reuters reported in November.
Health care and hospital chains in the kingdom are also
lining up to go public, tapping into heavy demand in the sector.
"Increased investor appetite for equities, and the fact that
regulators want to further develop the equity markets, could
make it a better year for IPOs in 2014," Shah said.
($1 = 3.7504 Saudi riyals)
(Reporting by Dinesh Nair; Editing by Andrew Torchia)