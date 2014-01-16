* Q4 net profit 1.55 bln riyals vs 1.91 bln riyals yr-ago - statement

DUBAI, Jan 16 Al Rajhi Bank, Saudi Arabia's largest listed lender, widely missed analyst expectations as it posted a 19.1 percent slump in its fourth-quarter net profit, citing higher costs.

The bank made 1.55 billion riyals ($413.3 million) in the three months to December 31, compared with 1.91 billion riyals in the same period a year earlier, it said in a statement to the Saudi bourse on Thursday.

Analysts surveyed by Reuters on average expected the bank to post a net profit of 1.99 billion riyals for the fourth quarter.

The bank cited higher total operating expenses for the drop in profit, without elaborating further. Saudi companies issue brief earnings statements early in the reporting period before publishing more detailed results later.

However, it is likely that provisioning makes up for much of the increase in expenses.

On Monday, Banque Saudi Fransi posted a 66.1 percent decline in quarterly profit citing higher costs in a bourse filing. In a latter statement, it said higher specific and general provisioning was behind the fall.

Al Rajhi's quarterly profit drop came despite modest year-on-year increases in operating income, up 3.2 percent, and income from special commissions, 4 percent higher.

Its profit for full-year 2013 slipped 5.7 percent to 7.44 billion riyals.

Loans and advances at the end of 2013 stood at 186.8 billion riyals, gaining 8.7 percent on the end of the pervious year.

High government spending on housing and infrastructure projects in recent years has helped boost Saudi economic growth, which in turn raised demand for corporate lending.

Bank lending to the private sector grew at 13.8 percent year-on-year in November, up 0.3 percent from the previous month's 17-month low, central bank data showed.

Customer deposits at Al Rajhi stood at 231.6 billion riyals on December 31, up 4.6 percent on the same point of 2012. ($1 = 3.7505 Saudi riyals) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)