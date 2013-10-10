MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf may follow oil prices up in wake of U.S. Syria attack
DUBAI, April 9 Stock markets in the Gulf may edge higher on Sunday as crude oil traded to an almost one-month high in the wake of a U.S. missile strike on a Syrian air base.
DUBAI Oct 10 Al Rajhi Bank, Saudi Arabia's largest listed lender, posted a 8.1 percent drop in its third-quarter net profit on Thursday, widely missing the average forecast of analysts.
The bank made 1.72 billion riyals ($458.6 million) in the three months to September 30, compared with 1.87 billion riyals in the same period a year earlier, it said in a statement to the Saudi bourse.
Analysts surveyed by Reuters expected the bank, on average, to post a net profit of 2.08 billion riyals for the third quarter. ($1 = 3.7503 Saudi riyals) (Reporting by David French; Editing by William Maclean)
