DUBAI Aug 29 Saudi Arabia's Al Tayyar Travel
Group said on Thursday its board of directors had
accepted the resignation of Chief Executive Officer, Fahad bin
Ibrahim Aljarboa.
Aljarboa will leave the firm on October 17, when his
contract ends, the statement to the Saudi stock market said.
No replacement was named in the statement. The travel agency
firm, founded in 1980 by group president Nasser bin Aqeel
al-Tayyar as a single reservation office in Riyadh, had raised
1.37 billion riyals from its IPO in May last year.
(Reporting by David French; Editing by Dinesh Nair)