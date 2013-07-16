RIYADH, July 16 Saudi Arabia's Al Tayyar Travel Group on Tuesday posted a 24 percent rise in second-quarter net profit to 302 million riyals ($81 million), citing improved sales.

The result, which the company published on the website of the Saudi stock exchange, fell short of a forecast of 341 million riyals from analysts at investment company Arqaam Capital. (Reporting by Angus McDowall; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)