BRIEF-Intersport Polska allots 8.9 million series F shares
* Allots 8.9 million series F shares to 12 persons via a private subscription at the issue price of 1.9 zloty per share
RIYADH, July 16 Saudi Arabia's Al Tayyar Travel Group on Tuesday posted a 24 percent rise in second-quarter net profit to 302 million riyals ($81 million), citing improved sales.
The result, which the company published on the website of the Saudi stock exchange, fell short of a forecast of 341 million riyals from analysts at investment company Arqaam Capital. (Reporting by Angus McDowall; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)
* Allots 8.9 million series F shares to 12 persons via a private subscription at the issue price of 1.9 zloty per share
SYDNEY, April 5 Global miner Glencore on Wednesday declared force majeure on coal shipments from the cyclone-hit Bowen Basin in Australia, after the storm damaged railway lines, disrupting delivery to ports.
PRAGUE, April 5 Czech new car registrations rose 14.2 percent year-on-year in the first quarter to 68,059 vehicles, the country's Car Importers' Association said on Wednesday.