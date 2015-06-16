(Recasts with joint statement by Forbes)
DUBAI, June 16 Saudi Arabian billionaire Prince
Alwaleed bin Talal and the Forbes magazine group said they had
settled a libel suit over its reporting on his fortune, which he
argued was billions of dollars larger than the magazine
estimated.
A brief joint statement on Tuesday said Alwaleed's suit
against Forbes and two writers had been settled "on mutually
agreeable terms". It did not give financial details of the
agreement.
Alwaleed, whose Kingdom Holding holds stakes in
high-profile Western investments from Twitter to Citigroup, Euro
Disney and London's Savoy Hotel, filed a defamation suit against
Forbes in London in 2013.
That year Forbes estimated his net worth at $20 billion in
its widely watched billionaires list. Alwaleed said the magazine
undervalued Kingdom Holding by not using the full market price
of its Saudi-listed shares, and that Forbes had implied the
company's financial reporting was not transparent.
Tuesday's joint statement said Forbes was now comfortable
with using Kingdom Holding's market price to value that
component of Alwaleed's wealth, because the Saudi stock market
had opened this week to direct foreign investment.
The statement did not explain why the Saudi market opening
had changed Forbes' approach, and a spokeswoman for the
magazine, contacted by email, declined to comment on this or
other parts of the settlement.
Forbes' website on Tuesday put Alwaleed's net worth at $22.6
billion, making him the world's 34th richest person. The website
said this estimate was based on Forbes' own calculation of the
value of Kingdom Holding's assets, not the market price of its
shares, because only 5 percent of the company was publicly
traded. The Forbes spokeswoman declined to say whether or when
Forbes planned to make a new estimate.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia, editing by Louise Heavens and
Mark Trevelyan)