Saudi Deputy Interior Minister Prince Mohammed bin Nayef bin Abdul Aziz listens to the national anthem as members of the Saudi security forces take part in a military parade in preparation for the annual haj pilgrimage in Mecca October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

RIYADH Saudi Arabia appointed Prince Mohammed bin Nayef as Interior Minister on Monday, relieving his uncle Prince Ahmed of the job only four-and-a-half months after his appointment.

"Prince Ahmed is relieved of his position as interior minister at his own request and Prince Mohammed bin Nayef is appointed," said a royal decree carried on Saudi Press Agency.

Prince Mohammed, the son of the former veteran interior minister Prince Nayef who died in June, has been deputy interior minister responsible for security for many years. He is seen by Western countries as having spearheaded Saudi efforts to crush al Qaeda in the conservative Islamic kingdom. (Reporting By Angus McDowall; Editing by Mark Heinrich)