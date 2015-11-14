DOHA Nov 14 Saudi Arabia's highest religious
body condemned on Saturday a coordinated assault by gunmen and
bombers that killed 127 people across Paris as contrary to
Islamic values.
"Terrorists are not sanctioned by Islam and these acts are
contrary to values of mercy it brought to the world," said a
statement by the Council of Senior Scholars carried by the Saudi
Press Agency.
The statement by the council, the only body in the country
authorized to issue fatwas or Islamic legal opinions, said that
eliminating terrorism worldwide would require a "concerted
effort" from a "unified moral stance".
