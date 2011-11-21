RIYADH Nov 21 Saudi Aramco has no current
plans to increase its oil production capacity to 15 million
barrels per day (bpd), its chief executive said on Monday.
"Saudi Aramco has more spare capacity than the kingdom is
obligated to or has committed to ... so it wouldn't make sense,"
Khalid al-Falih told journalists in Riyadh on Monday when asked
if the state-run energy company was considering expanding its
upstream oil capacity from around 12 million bpd.
"If we ever need to bring projects to maintain capacity or
to increase capacity our planning horizon is much shorter than
other peers in the industry," he said. "In the short to medium
term our focus is on gas."
(Reporting by Reem Shamseddine and Marwa Rashad, writing by
Daniel Fineren)