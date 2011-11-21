(Adds details on Manifa)
RIYADH Nov 21 Saudi Aramco has
no plans currently to increase its oil production capacity to 15
million barrels per day (bpd), its chief executive said on
Monday.
"Saudi Aramco has more spare capacity than the kingdom is
obligated to or has committed to ... so it wouldn't make sense,"
Khalid al-Falih told journalists in Riyadh when asked if the
state-run energy company was considering expanding its upstream
oil capacity from around 12 million bpd.
"If we ever need to bring projects to maintain capacity or
to increase capacity our planning horizon is much shorter than
other peers in the industry," he said. "In the short to medium
term, our focus is on gas."
Falih said Aramco has shown it can bring projects online in
three to four years. He said Aramco had a number of projects
with front-end engineering work already done that could be
brought online to offset declines from existing fields or
increase capacity, if needed.
He said the 900,000 bpd Manifa oilfield, which is expected
to reach full capacity by 2014, could be expanded to 1.2 million
bpd, for example.
"It can, but we haven't made a decision," he said. "Until
Manifa produces for a while we're not going to even consider
expansion."
