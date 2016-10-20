DOHA Oct 20 Saudi Aramco said on Thursday that
two workers died of injuries sustained in a fire that broke out
at its Wasea crude oil plant in central Saudi Arabia.
The state oil firm said late on Wednesday that the blaze was
put out and did not affect operations.
"We sadly announce the tragic loss of two workers and 16
injured from a fire" at the plant, it said on Thursday on its
official twitter page.
It gave no further details about the victims.
In September, a fire ripped through Aramco's Gulf coast Ras
Tanura oil terminal, injuring eight workers.
(Reporting by Reem Shamseddine; Writing by Tom Finn; editing by
John Stonestreet)