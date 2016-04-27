KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia, April 27 Saudi Aramco's IPO-ARMO.SE board has approved a number of funding initiatives including the creation of a sukuk programme, its weekly magazine the Arabian Sun reported on Wednesday.

The board, which met last week in Japan, has also decided to set up joint ventures for onshore and offshore rig services as well as provide interim financing for the planned Ras al-Khair maritime yard. No details were mentioned.

It has also approved an additional equity contribution for its Sadara joint venture with U.S. firm Dow Chemical. It did not disclose the size. (Reporting by Reem Shamseddine; Editing by David French)