DUBAI Jan 11 Saudi Arabia's giant national oil
company is weighing various ideas regarding the possible listing
of the world's largest oil company or its subsidiaries, Saudi
Aramco Chairman Khalid al-Falih told the Wall Street
Journal on Monday.
Falih told the WSJ that there was no specific timeline yet
for the listing, saying it "cannot be done overnight".
"There is no plan that is concrete at this stage to do the
listing. There are studies ongoing. Serious consideration,"
Falih said.
"We are considering a listing at the top. So a listing of
the main company, and obviously the main company will include
upstream," he said.
Aramco is also looking into listing its refining and
petrochemical assets, Falih said.
"Many of these assets are also with other joint-venture
partners so we have to go though the process of reviewing the
legal agreements between us and our partners," he said. "It will
take time."
Falih told the WSJ that any listing would be primarily on
the domestic stock exchange but he did not rule out
international listings.
"I would not exclude at this stage international listings
given the potential size," he said.
On Sunday, sources familiar with official thinking told
Reuters that Saudi Arabia is considering selling shares in
refining ventures with foreign oil firms but would not offer a
stake in Aramco's crude oil exploration or production
operations.
Saudi Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman appeared to
indicate in an interview with The Economist magazine last week
that Saudi Arabia might sell shares in Aramco as part of a
privatisation drive.
Aramco has crude reserves estimated at about 265 billion
barrels, over 15 percent of all global oil deposits, so it could
become the first listed company valued at $1 trillion or more if
it went public, analysts have estimated.
But several sources close to Aramco told Reuters that its
massive size, and the confidentiality surrounding it as the main
instrument of the kingdom's oil policy, posed hurdles to any
listing of the parent firm.
