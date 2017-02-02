Oil falls as U.S. drilling undermines drive to tighten markets
SINGAPORE Oil prices fell on Monday as a relentless rise in U.S. drilling undermined an OPEC-led push to tighten supply.
RIYADH Saudi Aramco is likely to list its shares simultaneously on more than one exchange but this is still under evaluation, Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Thursday.
Asked by reporters if Aramco would list first on the Saudi bourse and then on another exchange abroad, Falih said: "It will probably be done concurrently, but we have not announced. We are evaluating. All our options are open."
The planned listing next year of up to 5 percent of Aramco, expected to be the world's biggest initial public offer of shares, is a centrepiece of the Saudi government's plan to diversify the economy beyond oil.
(Reporting by Katie Paul; Writing by Rania El Gamal; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
Gold held near its highest in four weeks on Monday after rising almost 1 percent in the previous session, buoyed as geopolitical tensions boosted its safe-haven appeal.