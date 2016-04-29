April 29 The final form of Saudi Aramco's
initial public offering (IPO) is not yet decided due
to potential complications in the share sale, the Economist
reported on its website, citing Chairman Khalid al-Falih.
Due to the huge size of the issue, it can only be handled by
the largest stock markets like New York and London, which could
lead to potential legal problems that could have "unintended
consequences," the Economist quoted Falih as saying. (econ.st/1WWnF2k)
A listing in New York would raise the possibility of
"frivolous lawsuits" against the Saudi kingdom, while a London
listing may lead to "awkward questions" about the reach of
British authorities into a company's global revenues and assets,
according to Falih.
Saudi Aramco is considering investments in liquefied natural
gas and other gas-related projects abroad, Falih said, adding
that it also plans to build up domestic businesses in chemicals,
power and renewable energy, according to the report.
Though the reserves are constitutionally the property of the
kingdom, a concession and an appropriate fiscal regime would
enable the company to promise a steady stream of forward income
to shareholders, the Economist said, citing Falih.
The world's biggest energy company outlined financing plans
on Wednesday that will support its expansion into new areas
under a sweeping economic reform plan released by Riyadh this
week.
Under the reform plan, a stake of less than 5 percent of
Aramco is to be offered to the public, as well as stakes in some
subsidiaries. An IPO, which will be a complex process given the
company's size and strategic importance, may occur in 2017 or
2018.
