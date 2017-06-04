June 4 The legal firm working on Saudi Aramco's
(IPO-ARMO.SE) flotation has advised the kingdom that a New York
listing poses the greatest litigation risk of any jurisdiction,
the Financial Times reported on Sunday, citing sources.
White & Case and others offering informal counsel have
briefed top oil executives and the kingdom’s highest
authorities, emphasizing a litigious culture in the United
States, the FT said.
Legal risks arising from a New York listing include U.S.
legislation that could allow families of the victims of the 9/11
attacks of 2001 to sue Saudi Arabia, the FT said.
Aramco could also face class-action suits if it did not
comply with U.S. regulators' rules on disclosing reserves and
data for oil companies, while aggressive shareholder lobby
groups in the United States are also seen as a threat.
A New York Stock Exchange listing and one on Saudi Arabia’s
Tadawul exchange has been the favored option for Saudi Aramco as
Saudi officials and Saudi Aramco’s financial advisers believe
the venue has the deepest pool of investors and is the most
prestigious, the FT said, citing documents.
A premium category listing on the London Stock Exchange
alongside a domestic offering was seen as the next best
option, followed by a standard listing on the LSE for Saudi
Aramco, the FT said, citing the documents. Legal counsel is now
implying that London is now the front-runner, it said.
Saudi Aramco did not immediately respond to requests for
comment outside regular business hours. White & Case declined to
comment on the report.
Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is the head of Saudi
Arabia's oil affairs, is expected to make a final decision
within weeks, the FT said, citing an internal timetable.
The LSE, seen as one of the front-runners to win part of the
IPO, has been pushing hard to land it. Sources told Reuters in
May that the LSE is working on a new type of listing structure
that would make it more attractive for Saudi Aramco to join.
(Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by James
Dalgleish)