By Reem Shamseddine and Tom Arnold
| KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia/DUBAI
KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia/DUBAI Jan 24 Oil and gas
company Saudi Aramco (IPO-ARMO.SE) has invited banks to pitch
for an advisory position on what is expected to be the world's
biggest initial public offering, sources familiar with the
matter told Reuters on Tuesday.
Morgan Stanley and HSBC are among banks that have received
the request for proposals, one of the sources told Reuters, with
the other adding that the invitation was to evaluate Aramco's
business and help it with measures surrounding the share sale.
The listing of Aramco is a central plank of the government's
ambitious plan to transform the kingdom by enticing investment
and diversifying the economy away from a reliance on oil.
Aramco's chief executive Amin Nasser said in October that
2018 was being targeted for the flotation of up to 5 percent of
the company, though the exact size of the offering will be
determined by the Saudi Supreme Council.
The first source told Reuters that appointment of banks was
expected before the end of 2017.
Morgan Stanley declined to comment. HSBC declined to
comment. Aramco was not immediately available to comment.
Speaking in October, Nasser also said Aramco had yet to finalise
the location of the listing and was currently reviewing several
markets including New York, London, Hong Kong and Japan.
Bloomberg reported in April last year that Aramco had
selected JPMorgan Chase & Co and Michael Klein as advisers on
the IPO.