By Rania El Gamal, Reem Shamseddine and Alex Lawler
| DUBAI/KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia/LONDON
DUBAI/KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia/LONDON Jan 26 State
oil giant Saudi Aramco has tasked two U.S.
industry leaders in oil reserves auditing to review the content
of its deposits as it pushes ahead with a share listing next
year, industry sources said on Thursday.
Aramco, whose fields are estimated to contain 15 percent of
the world's oil, has asked a unit of oil services firm Baker
Hughes - Gaffney, Cline and Associates - to carry out
the review, three sources familiar with the move told Reuters.
Two separate sources said Aramco had also asked Dallas-based
DeGolyer and MacNaughton, one of the world's oldest names in
reserves auditing, to perform some work.
Baker Hughes and Aramco declined to comment. DeGolyer did
not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The listing, expected to be the world's biggest initial
public offering (IPO), is a centrepiece of a Saudi Arabian
government plan to transform the kingdom by enticing investment
and diversifying the economy away from a reliance on oil.
Aramco, once U.S.-based and run by Americans, has long been
a Saudi state corporation. It dwarfs all others in the industry
by production and reserves, with crude reserves of 265 billion
barrels.
The plan to list Aramco, the kingdom's crown jewel, is being
championed by Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who
oversees energy and economic policy in the world's top
oil-exporting nation.
He is leading a reform drive, called Vision 2030, to address
falling oil revenue and fiscal deficits by boosting the private
sector, ending government waste and diversifying the economy.
Last year, Prince Mohammed said he expected the IPO would
value Aramco at a minimum of $2 trillion, but that he thought
the figure might end up higher.
Any valuation would account for oil price expectations and
the size of Saudi Arabia's proven crude reserves.
Industry sources say the right to own the reserves is a
sovereign issue retained by the Saudi government, while Aramco
is most likely to keep its concession, meaning it would have
direct access to those reserves with sole rights of exploration
and production.
The main question is how much of the oil reserves would be
reflected in Aramco's financial books after an independent audit
as a result of the concession, the sources say.
"Aramco is in talks with a company to audit its reserves and
another one to audit its finances," another Saudi-based industry
source said.
"Whether (all) the oil reserves would be IPO-ed or not,
that's still being discussed."
The Wall Street Journal was first to report that Aramco had
hired Gaffney, Cline & Associates to assess its oil reserves,
citing sources.
MILESTONES
Saudi officials and their advisers are aiming for two key
milestones in 2017 as they push ahead with the flotation.
Saudi-based industry sources say 2018 remains the planned
date and up to 5 percent is the stake size being considered for
the offer, though this could be raised depending on oil prices
and market reaction to the listing.
"There are two key milestones this year. Choosing banks for
the IPO and choosing an exchange," said a senior industry source
familiar with the IPO plans.
"Aramco is looking at all options - ranging from North
America, Europe and Asia. In terms of deadlines, 2018 is still
the plan to list the company."
Aramco had said it was considering several options for the
flotation, including a single domestic stock exchange listing
and a dual listing with a foreign market.
Officials from the oil firm plan "discovery trips" to
foreign exchanges in the next few months and have invited banks
to pitch for an advisory position in the IPO, the sources said.
Morgan Stanley and HSBC are among the banks
that have received a request for proposals. The invitation was
to evaluate Aramco's business and help it with measures
surrounding the share sale.
