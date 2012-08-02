* Jizan refinery to have 400,000 bpd output capacity
* Bidding now to close in mid-September
KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia Aug 2 State oil giant
Saudi Aramco has extended the deadline to bid for
construction of a new refinery in Jizan by one month, industry
sources said.
The refinery in Jizan, an underdeveloped province bordering
the kingdom's southern neighbour Yemen will have a capacity of
400,000 barrels per day (bpd)
Far from Saudi's oilfields on the Gulf coast, the refinery
is part of a crucial plan by Aramco, increasingly looking to
expand its downstream activities, to raise its domestic refining
output to 3.5 million bpd by 2016.
Bidding is now due to close in mid-September after some
contractors asked for an extension to prepare their engineering,
procurement and construction (EPC) packages, industry sources
said.
Separately, bids for expansion of an oil lubricants refinery
in Yanbu, the Saudi Aramco Lubricating Oil Refining Co
(Luberef), are due to be submitted on September 1.
Luberef is 70 percent owned by Saudi Aramco while Saudi
Jadwa Industrial Investment owns the remaining 30 percent in
Luberef, after U.S. oil firm ExxonMobil sold its stake.
Luberef, established in 1976, produces around 550,000 tonnes
per year of oil lubricants at its two refineries on the
kingdom's Red Sea coast at Jeddah and Yanbu.
As a result of the expansion in the Yanbu refinery, which
now has a capacity of 280,000 tpy of oil lubricants, a type of
base oil that is new to the Gulf region will be produced.
U.S. Jacobs Engineering conducted front-end engineering and
design (FEED) for the expansion of the refinery, whose capacity
will double once the project is completed in 2015.
An executive at Luberef told Reuters in 2010 the cost of the
project is expected to be around $1 billion.
(Reporting by Reem Shamseddine; editing by Humeyra Pamuk and
James Jukwey)