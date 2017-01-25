KUWAIT Jan 25 State oil giant Saudi Aramco (IPO-ARMO.SE) has shelved plans for a multi-billion-dollar refining and petrochemical joint venture with Malaysia's Petronas, industry sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

The sources did not say why the project was put on hold. Aramco officials could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Reem Shamseddine; Writing by Rania El Gamal; Editing by Andrew Torchia)