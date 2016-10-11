KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia Oct 11 A joint venture of
HaskoningDHV UK and Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co
has been awarded a contract to design the
infrastructure for the Ras Al Khair maritime yard in Saudi
Arabia, a statement from the firms said on Tuesday.
The duo, based in the Netherlands and South Korea, have been
awarded the front-end engineering design contract, with the work
expected to take five months to complete, they said. The value
of the contract was not disclosed.
The huge ship repair and shipbuilding complex in the east of
the country, which is due to be fully operational by 2021, is
part of the kingdom's sweeping economic reform plan aimed at
reducing the dependence of the Saudi economy on oil revenues.
Saudi Aramco IPO-ARMO.SE, the state oil giant in charge of
the project, has said it expects the complex to create 80,000
jobs and allow Saudi Arabia to reduce its imports by $12 billion
while increasing gross domestic product by $17 billion.
