KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia May 5 State-run Saudi
Aramco has extended the bidding deadline for a
clean fuels project at its biggest oil refinery in Ras Tanura,
sources familiar with the plan said on Thursday.
The potential $2 billion scheme to remove sulphur from
refined products is part of a drive to meet stricter
environmental standards.
It has already had at least three bidding rounds.
The deadline is now July 17, one of the sources said, adding
it had been extended from a May closing date because companies
needed more time to prepare bids.
In an emailed response to Reuters, Saudi Aramco said it
"does not comment on rumour or speculation".
Saudi Aramco has been revamping its refineries to produce
cleaner fuels.
The Ras Tanura clean fuels project, which includes a naphtha
hydrotreater, was to be part of a second phase of upgrades and
was originally due to go on stream in 2016.
Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser said in March it was working on
both its upstream and downstream projects, including the clean
fuels developments, without any cancellations.
Global oil majors and Saudi Arabia have been paring back
investments to cope with lower oil prices. The kingdom is the
world's largest exporter of crude oil.
