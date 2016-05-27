(Corrects from billion to trillion in last paragraph)
KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia May 27 Saudi Arabia's
state oil giant Aramco discovered new oil and gas fields last
year and the kingdom is committed to continue investing in its
energy sector to meet future demand, its new energy minister
said.
Khalid al-Falih, who was appointed energy, industry and
mineral resources minister on May 7 and is also Aramco's
chairman, said that despite low oil prices, the company has
reached record levels of oil production and gas processing.
"Declining investments by energy producers raise concerns
about another cycle of supply constraints and therefore more
market volatility," Falih said in Aramco's 2015 annual report.
"Saudi Arabia ... is committed to sustaining its investments
in hydrocarbon-based energy to meet future demand and power
sustainable economic growth at home and around the world."
His comments are a further sign that Saudi Arabia, the
world's largest oil exporter, does not intend to restrict supply
as it battles for market share with other top producers.
Aramco, the world's largest oil company, which is preparing
a stock market listing to sell a small portion of its shares,
has discovered three new oil fields, it said in the report. They
are Faskar, offshore in the Arabian Gulf near the Berri field;
Janab, east of the Ghawar field; and Maqam, in the eastern
Rub'al-Khali.
It has also found two new non-associated gas fields - Edmee,
located west of Haradh, and Murooj in the Empty Quarter.
The company pumped an average of 10.2 million barrels per
day in 2015, a new all-time record. Its exports averaged 7.1
million bpd, up from around 6.8 million bpd in 2014.
Saudi Aramco remained the No. 1 one crude supplier to six
major Asian countries - China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, the
Philippines, and India - it said in the annual report. Asia
accounted for 65 percent of its total oil exports; an increase
from 62.3 percent a year earlier.
"Despite competition from shale oil, the company's exports
to U.S. markets maintained their level of 1 million barrels per
day," Aramco said.
Aramco's CEO told Reuters in an interview on Thursday that
the company is gaining market share and pushing for greater
efficiency.
As part of efforts to maximise revenues and expand market
share Aramco is building new refineries to secure long-term
agreements to sell its crude.
It said its crude oil and condensate throughput to its
domestic wholly owned and joint venture refineries rose 9
percent in 2015, mainly due to the commissioning of its new
Jubail refinery, known as Satorp, and the full operation of its
Yanbu Sinopec refinery, Yasref.
Its exports of refined products rose 38 percent last year.
Aramco said it was moving ahead with its programme to
explore for gas in the shallow waters of the Red Sea as well as
unconventional gas.
Its crude oil reserves were stable at 261.1 billion barrels
in 2015, while gas reserves rose to 297.6 trillion standard
cubic feet from 294 trillion standard cubic feet in 2014.
(Reporting by Reem Shamseddine; Editing by Rania El Gamal,
Susan Fenton and Adrian Croft)