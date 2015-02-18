DUBAI Feb 18 State oil giant Saudi Aramco
is talking to banks about taking a $10 billion loan
for general business purposes, according to two banking sources
aware of the matter, with one saying the deal could close by the
end of the month.
Local and international banks are holding discussions with
the company, which is the world's biggest oil exporter, said the
sources who spoke on condition of anonymity as the information
isn't public.
Aramco didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
(Reporting by Tom Arnold and Archana Narayanan; Editing by
David French)