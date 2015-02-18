* Revolving credit facility may close by end-Feb - source
* Has existing $4 bln loan maturing by year-end
* Could fund minority stake in Germany's Lanxess
By Tom Arnold and Archana Narayanan
DUBAI, Feb 18 State oil giant Saudi Aramco
is talking to banks about taking a $10 billion loan
for general business purposes, according to two banking sources
aware of the matter, with one saying the deal could close by the
end of the month.
News of the talks comes at a time when Aramco, the world's
biggest oil exporter, is adapting to much lower crude prices
than have been experienced in recent years, with the firm saying
last month it will renegotiate some contracts and postpone some
projects due to falling oil prices.
Aramco also has a $4 billion existing loan due to mature
later this year, and has been linked with acquiring a minority
stake in German synthetic rubber firm Lanxess.
The sources who confirmed the talks, taking place with local
and international banks, spoke on condition of anonymity as the
information isn't public.
Aramco didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
One of the sources said the loan would be structured as a
revolving credit facility, giving Aramco flexibility to opt when
it wants to withdraw cash.
A potential use is to fund an acquisition of a stake in
Laxness, which has a market value of $4.7 billion, according to
Thomson Reuters data. Aramco is competing with Russia's NKNK
for the deal, sources told Reuters on Feb. 9.
Aramco has been seeking to make inroads into more advanced
chemicals to diversify away from its oil and basic
petrochemicals businesses, and Chief Executive Khalid al-Falih
told a conference in Riyadh last month that it was "even more
committed today to diversifying and investing in new sectors"
despite the impact of oil price declines.
Oil prices hit an almost six-year low of $45.19 in January,
but have since rebounded to trade at around $61 a barrel on
Wednesday.
Another potential use for the proceeds is to refinance the
$4 billion loan due to mature towards the end of this year. It
was originally signed in 2010 and was provided by 28 banks
including Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi, BNP Paribas
and Riyad Bank.
(Additional Reporting by Reem Shamseddine in Khobar, Saudi
Arabia; Editing by David French and Mark Potter)