JAKARTA Feb 28 Saudi Arabia's King Salman is
expected to sign 10 agreements during his visit to Indonesia,
with a focus on combating militant group Islamic State, the
kingdom's ambassador to Indonesia told Reuters on Tuesday.
The Saudi king, who on Sunday kicked off a month-long Asian
tour to build ties and seek investment opportunities, will be in
Indonesia March 1-12, envoy Osama Mohammad Abdullah Alshuaibi
said.
"There are a lot of MOUs (memorandum of understanding) to be
signed here. The most important is anti-terrorism because we
find that we should work together to defeat ISIS," he said,
using one of the acronyms for Islamic State.
The authorities in Indonesia, an officially secular state
with the world's largest Muslim population, have grown
increasingly concerned after a series of attacks over the past
year blamed on supporters of Islamic State.
Saudi Arabia and Indonesia will also work together on other
areas, such as oil and gas and education, Alshuaibi said.
Oil giant Saudi Aramco, which has an existing agreement with
Indonesian state energy firm Pertamina for a $5
billion refinery upgrade in Central Java, may take on more
projects offered by Pertamina later this year, he said.
