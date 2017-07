FILE PHOTO: A Saudi Aramco employee sits in the company stand at the Middle East Petrotech 2016, an exhibition and conference for the refining and petrochemical industries, in Manama, Bahrain, September 27, 2016.

NEW DELHI/SINGAPORE (Reuters) - State oil giant Saudi Aramco will meet customers' full crude oil requirement in India and southeast Asia in August, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

"There is no (supply) cut" even for heavier grades such as Arab Medium and Heavy crude, one of the sources said.