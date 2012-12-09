JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia Dec 9 Saudi Arabia's
national oil company, Aramco, said on Sunday a cyber attack
against it in August which damaged some 30,000 computers was
aimed at stopping oil and gas production at the biggest OPEC
exporter.
The attack on Saudi Aramco - which supplies a tenth of the
world's oil - failed to disrupt production, but was one of the
most destructive cyber strikes conducted against a single
business.
"The main target in this attack was to stop the flow of oil
and gas to local and international markets and thank God they
were not able to achieve their goals," said Abdullah al-Saadan,
Aramco's vice president for corporate planning, on al-Ekhbariya
television. It was the firm's first comments on the apparent aim
of the attack.
Aramco and the Saudi Interior Ministry is conducting an
investigation into the cyber strike. Interior Ministry spokesman
Mansour al-Turki said the attackers were an organised group
operating from different countries on four continents.
The attack used a computer virus known as Shamoon which
infected workstations on Aug. 15 and the company shut down its
main internal network for more than a week.
Turki said that the investigation had not shown any
involvement of Aramco employees but he could not give more
details as the investigation was not yet complete.
Saudi Arabia's economy is heavily dependent on oil. Export
revenues from oil have accounted for 80-90 percent of total
Saudi revenues and above 40 percent of the country's gross
domestic product, according to U.S. data.
Shamoon spread through the company's network and wiped
computers' hard drives clean. Saudi Aramco said damage was
limited to office computers and did not affect systems software
that might hurt technical operations.
Hackers from a group called "Cutting Sword of Justice"
claimed responsibility for the attack, saying their motives were
political and that the virus gave them access to documents from
Aramco's computers, which they threatened to release. No
documents have so far been published.
In a posting on an online bulletin board the day the files
were wiped, the group blamed Saudi Arabia for "crimes and
atrocities" in several countries, including Syria and Bahrain.
Saudi Arabia sent troops into Bahrain last year to back the
Gulf state's rulers, fellow Sunni Muslims, against Shi'ite-led
protesters. Riyadh is also sympathetic to mainly Sunni rebels in
Syria while Iran backs the Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad, whose
Alawite religion is an offshoot of Shi'ite Islam.