* Qatar Airways, Gulf Air can enter domestic market
* Part of major liberalisation of aviation sector
* Adjusting subsidies to Saudi carriers will be key
* Fast-expanding Qatar Airways may be tough competitor
* Licence could help Gulf Air diversify
By Asma Alsharif and Praveen Menon
JEDDAH/DUBAI, Dec 29 Foreign airlines may need
about three to six months to obtain operating licences letting
them enter Saudi Arabia's domestic aviation market, a spokesman
for the General Authority for Civil Aviation (GACA) said on
Saturday.
GACA announced on Friday that Qatar Airways and Bahrain's
national carrier Gulf Air had become the first foreign
airlines to obtain carrier licences under which they would be
able to run local and international flights in the kingdom.
Fourteen foreign and local companies had applied for the
licences, which mark a major reform of the aviation market in
Saudi Arabia, the biggest Arab economy and by far the largest
country in the Gulf geographically.
Currently, only national carrier Saudi Arabian Airlines and
budget airline National Air Services serve a domestic market of
about 27 million people. Foreign carriers can only fly in and
out of Saudi Arabia, not within the country.
Over 54 million passengers passed through Saudi Arabia's 27
airports last year, up 13.6 percent from 2010, according to GACA
data. But the kingdom has one of the smallest airline networks
in the region relative to its size, and passengers have
complained about the limited range of flights as well as the
quality of service.
In a statement to Reuters on Saturday, the GACA spokesman
said Qatar Airways and Gulf Air were working on final procedures
for their operating licences.
He did not comment on whether other firms among the 14 that
applied for carrier licences might eventually be successful. The
14 included firms fully owned by Saudis, Gulf-Arab firms, and
consortiums of Saudi-Gulf and Saudi-Chinese companies.
OPPORTUNITY
Over the past year, Saudi Arabia has taken steps to
liberalise its economy in several areas in an effort to create
jobs and diversify away from heavy dependence on oil. For
example, it is trying to develop a home mortgage industry.
Earlier this month the information minister said GACA would
be allowed to grant permission for airlines to raise their fares
under certain circumstances, and that fuel prices at Saudi
airports would be reviewed to ensure fairer competition.
Abdulwahab Abu Dahesh, a Saudi financial analyst, said he
believed the government would also remove subsidies now provided
to existing Saudi airlines.
"This has to happen in 2013 because there will be no
competition unless that problem is solved," he said. "This needs
to be resolved before these firms start operations."
Qatar Airways could be a strong competitor in Saudi Arabia.
It is growing rapidly, and in October became the first major
Gulf airline to announce plans to join the oneworld alliance, a
global group of carriers which cooperate in areas such as route
networks, frequent flyer schemes and procurement.
Akbar Al Baker, chief executive of Qatar Airways, has said
he is interested in the possibility of launching an airline in
Saudi Arabia.
By contrast, Gulf Air has been struggling; last month it cut
an order for Boeing planes and revised a deal with Airbus
as it restructured its fleet to reduce pressure on its
finances.
Nevertheless, Riyadh has been supporting Manama politically
and economically during the social unrest that has plagued
Bahrain since last year. A Saudi operating licence could help
Gulf Air by letting it diversify beyond its weak home market.
Officials for Qatar Airways and Gulf Air declined to comment
on the airlines' plans when contacted by Reuters on Saturday.