DUBAI Nov 30 National Shipping Company of Saudi
Arabia (Bahri), the exclusive oil-shipper for Saudi
Aramco IPO-ARMO.SE, said on Wednesday it had signed a $350
million Islamic 10-year financing deal to pay for the building
of five oil tankers.
The 10-year murahaba financing was arranged by Standard
Chartered, which also contributed to the deal along
with Arab National Bank and National Bank of Abu Dhabi, it said.
A murabaha is a cost-plus-profit arrangement which complies
with Islamic finance standards.
The tankers were previously ordered from South Korea's
Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co.
