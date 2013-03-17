DUBAI, March 17 National Shipping Co of Saudi
Arabia (Bahri) is considering a debut Islamic bond
issue to help refinance debt taken on for its $1.3 billion
acquisition of Saudi Aramco's marine unit last year, three
sources said on Sunday.
The purchase of Vela's fleet, which cost 4.88 billion riyals
($1.3 billion), made Bahri the world's fourth-largest owner of
very large crude carriers, or VLCCs, with part of the agreement
making Bahri the sole provider of VLCC crude oil shipping
services to Aramco.
The transaction, which still requires shareholder sign-off
before it can be completed, was financed through a 3.2 billion
riyals one-year bridge loan and the transfer of 78.75 million
new Bahri shares to Aramco valued at 22.25 riyals each, giving
the oil firm a 20 percent holding in Bahri post-completion.
HSBC's Saudi Arabian unit, JP Morgan Chase,
and Samba Financial Group provided the loan and are
also frontrunners to manage the sukuk sale, the three sources
said.
A spokesman for Bahri in Riyadh declined to comment.
The banks which have provided the bridging loan expect to be
involved in the refinancing said one Saudi banker, speaking
anonymously as he was not authorised to talk to the media.
The investment banking arm of state lender National
Commercial Bank could also be involved as an
arranger, one of the sources added.
Saudi companies looking to raise funds have increasingly
turned to the kingdom's debt capital markets as they aim to
diversify funding sources away from bank loans and take
advantage of high investor liquidity.
The merger, which was announced in June, would leave Bahri
with 77 vessels in its fleet, including 32 VLCCs.
($1 = 3.7503 Saudi riyals)
(Reporting by David French and Dinesh Nair; editing by Keiron
