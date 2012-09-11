* Area of shooting has been rocked by clashes
RIYADH, Sept 11 A Bangladeshi man was shot dead
in the Awamiya district of eastern Saudi Arabia on Monday,
police and activists said, amid conflicting accounts of how he
was killed.
The shooting took place in an area where clashes between
security forces and protesters from the country's Shi'ite Muslim
minority have caused 12 deaths since November.
Since early last year, some Saudi Shi'ites have staged
demonstrations over what they describe as persistent
discrimination in a country dominated by a puritanical strain of
Sunni Islam, a charge the government denies.
There have also been violent confrontations leading to
deadly shootings, described by the authorities as exchanges of
fire after security forces came under attack.
Activists have previously said that some of those killed
were shot by police during peaceful demonstrations.
Saudi police said in a statement late on Monday that the
Bangladeshi man was driving when his car was hit by bullets
fired at two security patrol cars.
The police statement said the car was one of two vehicles
that had been hit by bullets and that it caught fire, but that
no one else had been wounded.
However, an activist in Awamiya gave a different account of
the incident, saying the Bangladeshi man had been killed by
gunfire when security forces stormed a house while trying to
arrest a wanted man.
There are more than 8 million foreigners in Saudi Arabia,
many of whom work as drivers in a country where it is illegal
for women to get behind the wheel.
Protests broke out in Qatif last year when Saudi troops were
invited by the government of neighbouring Bahrain to help its
Sunni royal family quash a popular uprising by the Shi'ite
majority.
In July, a new round of protests ended with three deaths
after police arrested and injured a firebrand Shi'ite cleric,
Nimr al-Nimr, who had preached sermons urging demonstrations
against the government.
Saudi Arabia and Bahrain have both accused Shi'ite regional
power Iran of fomenting the unrest among members of the sect in
both countries, a charge Tehran denies.