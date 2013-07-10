* Al Rajhi Q2 net profit 2.12 bln riyals vs 2.09 bln yr-ago

* Samba Q2 profit 1.18 bln riyals vs 1.16 bln riyals

* SABB Q2 profit 1 bln riyals vs 915 mln riyals (Combines three banks' results, adds context, analyst quote)

RIYADH, July 10 Three of Saudi Arabia's biggest banks posted increases in net profit for the second quarter on Wednesday, benefiting from huge government investment and oil revenue surpluses which fuelled higher lending.

High government spending on housing and infrastructure projects in recent years has helped boost Saudi economic growth, which was 6.8 percent last year, which in turn raised demand for corporate lending.

Al Rajhi Bank, Saudi Arabia's largest listed bank, recorded a year-on-year net profit gain of 1.4 percent to 2.12 billion riyals ($565 million) for the three months to June 30; Samba Financial Group, the kingdom's second-largest, posted a 1.5 percent rise to 1.18 billion riyals.

Saudi British Bank (SABB), the fourth-largest lender, reported a 9.8 percent advance to 1 billion riyals.

The results for the first two banks were in line with the average forecast of analysts polled by Reuters, but SABB exceeded expectations.

Bank lending to the private sector rose 16.5 percent in May, the fastest rate of growth since February 2009, after a 16 percent increase in the previous month, according to central bank data.

However, low interest rate margins and, to a lesser extent, payment problems at some of their construction company clients have dampened banks' earnings.

Last week the kingdom's third-largest listed lender Riyad Bank posted a second quarter net profit rise of 5.9 percent to 968 million riyals.

Earlier this week Saudi Hollandi Bank said its income for the period rose 12.8 percent to 375 million riyals, while Banque Saudi Fransi's rose 0.8 percent to 763 million riyals.

John Sfakianakis, chief investment strategist at Masic, one of Saudi Arabia's oldest and best known investment companies, said he was optimistic for future quarters as margins increased and interest rates globally start to rise in 2014 as expected after years of monetary stimulus from central banks.

All three banks cited an increase in operating income for the improvements in net profit for the quarter, without elaborating further. Saudi companies issue results statement with key numbers early in the reporting period before adding further detail in subsequent filings.

Sfakianakis said the results from SABB were impressive as it was the first time the bank had posted a quarterly net profit in excess of 1 billion riyals.

"SABB has done really well because provisioning has declined extensively over the past few years and they have been growing the business across all segments of the bank. This is a historic quarter for SABB," he said. ($1 = 3.7502 Saudi riyals) (Reporting by Angus McDowall in Riyadh; Writing by David French in Dubai; Editing by Matt Smith and Pravin Char)