* Request to extend from 2017-end to 2019-end -sources
* Extension to match new time frame for mosque project
-sources
* 10 bln riyals facility includes letters of credit, loans
By Hadeel Al Sayegh and Tom Arnold
DUBAI, Jan 17 Saudi Binladin Group (SBG) is
negotiating with banks an extension of up to two years on a 10
billion riyal ($2.7 billion) Islamic credit facility used to pay
for building work at the kingdom's Grand Mosque in Mecca after
delays to the project, banking sources said.
Contractors in Saudi Arabia have had to deal with delays to
projects and late payment after the government trimmed spending
to adjust to the impact of lower oil prices.
Banking sources said SBG had asked for an extension until
the end of 2019 for the syndicated facility, used as working
capital to fund the expansion of the Grand Mosque, which houses
the Kaaba, which Muslims face towards when praying.
The sources said the project had been delayed to allow the
government to defer some of its spending plans, as well as
because of changes to the project's scope and to some of its
contractors.
Saudi Binladin Group and the Ministry of Finance were not
immediately available for comment.
The facility, which includes letters of credit and loans,
had been due to mature at the end of 2017 to coincide with the
project's completion. But SBG, which is believed to have used
less than half of the 10 billion riyals, asked for the funding
to be extended until the end of 2019, to match a new time frame
for the project's completion, the sources said.
They said the facility being negotiated could have an early
settlement clause, meaning SBG would repay creditors before the
end of 2019 if the government settled its dues before then.
Mecca's mayor Osama bin Fadl Al-Bar told Reuters in
September that the expansion of the Grand Mosque would be
completed in either 2017 or 2018.
But banking sources told Reuters the timeline for the mosque
had now been delayed.
The office of Al-Bar was not immediately available for
comment.
Saudi authorities have begun a number of major construction
projects to accommodate the increasing numbers of people making
the pilgrimage to Mecca.
SBG is working on a significant number of those schemes,
even after state spending cuts, economic reforms and its
temporary suspension from new state contracts after a crane
accident killed 107 people at the Grand Mosque in 2015.
SBG's latest talks with creditors follow earlier requests by
the construction group for more time to repay part of the
facility, a 817 million riyal Islamic loan.
Dubai Islamic Bank was the lead bank on the 10
billion riyals facility, with the other banks mainly United Arab
Emirates-based including Emirates NBD and Noor Bank,
the sources said, with one adding that Ajman Bank,
Union National Bank and Mashreq were also
involved.
The sources also said most of the banks had agreed to the
extension and that the paperwork would be signed in due course.
SBG had received some of the backlog of payment owed to it
by the government in recent months, but a large portion remained
outstanding, the sources said.
($1 = 3.7494 riyals)
(Additional reporting by Katie Paul in Riyadh; Editing by Jane
Merriman)