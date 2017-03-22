By Hadeel Al Sayegh and Tom Arnold
| DUBAI, March 22
DUBAI, March 22 Saudi Binladin Group’s (SBG)
creditors have agreed to extend by two years a 4 billion riyal
($1.1 billion) Islamic credit facility to pay for building work
at the Kingdom’s Grand Mosque in Mecca, banking sources said.
SBG, historically one of the heavyweights of the kingdom's
construction sector, has been struggling because of delayed
payments from the government. Its plight has eased since the
start of the year after the government settled some of that
debt.
Creditors have signed documentation to extend by two years 4
billion riyals of the total 10 billion riyals of a facility it
had drawn down, the sources said. The credit would be extended
from the end of 2017 to the end of 2019.
The loan will now have a similar timeframe to the completion
of the mosque project, which has been delayed to allow the Saudi
government to defer some of its spending plans.
The facility will carry a profit rate of about 7.5 percent,
sources told Reuters.
Nobody was immediately available to comment from SBG.
The company has been involved in many major infrastructure
developments in recent years, but like other contractors it has
been hit by a stalling of projects and delayed payments as the
government has curbed spending due to weaker oil prices.
Dubai Islamic Bank was the lead bank on the facility, with
the other banks mainly United Arab Emirates-based including
Emirates NBD and Noor Bank, the sources said, with one adding
that Ajman Bank, Union National Bank and Mashreq were also
involved.
($1 = 3.7498 riyals)
(Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)