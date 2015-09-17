RIYADH, Sept 17 Saudi Arabia will keep making
payments to Saudi Binladin Group (SBG) for ongoing work and its
review of the company's current jobs after last week's Mecca
crane disaster is to ensure it meets safety standards, a senior
Saudi official said on Thursday.
On Tuesday, the kingdom's royal court said SBG had been
suspended from taking any new contracts, that its existing
projects would be reviewed by the Finance Ministry and that its
board members and senior executives would be banned from travel.
An initial government investigation into Friday's incident,
when a crane toppled into Mecca's Grand Mosque during a dust
storm killing 107, found that Saudi Arabia's largest contractor
had not secured it in accordance with its instruction manual.
The senior Saudi source said, via an intermediary known to
Reuters, that the royal court's ruling does not affect current
projects SBG is involved in and the review was to ensure all its
projects adhered to safety rules and regulations.
SBG has traditionally been the government's favoured
contractor for particularly large or sensitive projects, and has
carried out most work on Islam's holiest sites in Mecca and
Medina to accommodate more pilgrims for decades.
Friday's disaster, which came days before the annual haj
pilgrimage in the city, was embarrassing to the country's ruling
Al Saud dynasty because it presents itself as the custodian of
Islam's most sacred places.
(Reporting by Arshad Mohammed in Washington; Writing by Angus
McDowall; Editing by Mark Potter)