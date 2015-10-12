KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia Oct 12 Saudi Arabia's
government is in talks with local banks to sell them 20 billion
riyals ($5.3 billion) of local currency bonds next week, the
Maaal financial website reported on Monday, citing unnamed
sources.
A five-year tranche will yield 1.92 percent, a seven-year
portion 2.34 percent and a 10-year tranche 2.65 percent,
according to Maaal.
Maturities and yields for this issue would be the same as in
the government's last bond issue in September, which was also 20
billion riyals.
The new issue will bring to 75 billion riyals the amount of
bonds issued by the government this year. It resumed issuing
bonds in July for the first time since 2007 to cover a budget
deficit created by low oil prices.
(Reporting by Reem Shamseddine; Writing by Archana Narayanan;
Editing by Andrew Torchia)