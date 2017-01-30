RIYADH Jan 30 Saudi Arabia's govermnent has
decided to suspend its monthly issue of domestic bonds in
January, refraining from issuing local currency bonds for the
fourth month in a row, the Maaal financial news service reported
on Monday.
The suspension is possible because higher oil prices have
improved government revenues and the government's $17.5 billion
issue of international bonds last October was successful, Maaal
quoted unnamed official sources as saying.
Liquidity at banks is now good, after the government started
to make delayed payments of its debts to the private sector, and
banks would be able to cover any local bond issue if one
occurred, the sources added.
Although the government needs to cover a large budget
deficit, it halted domestic bond issues to ease pressure on
banking liquidity and bring down money rates, a strategy which
has succeeded.
Finance minister Mohammed al-Jadaan told Reuters late last
month that Riyadh expected to resume monthly domestic bond sales
sometime in the first quarter of 2017 and also planned to tap
international debt markets again this year. Bankers believe an
international issue could come as soon as in the first
quarter.
(Reporting by Reem Shamseddine and Marwa Rashad; Writing by
Andrew Torchia)