* Money rates rising rapidly due to deficit financing
* Government suspends monthly issues of domestic bonds
* Central bank introduces new money market instrument
* But further domestic borrowing likely to be necessary
* Usefulness of repo agreements not yet clear
By Andrew Torchia and Marwa Rashad
RIYADH/DUBAI, Oct 27 Saudi Arabian authorities
have taken fresh steps to ease a liquidity crunch caused by low
oil prices, suspending the government's local currency bond
issues and introducing a new instrument to inject funds into the
money market.
The steps could, temporarily at least, ease upward pressure
on Saudi money market rates, which have been rising sharply -
threatening economic growth - as government debt sales soak up
funds from the banking system.
But some bankers said the upward trend in rates was unlikely
to end unless the government succeeded in slashing its budget
deficit, allowing money to flow back to the private sector.
The Maaal financial website quoted unnamed sources on
Thursday as saying the government did not plan to make its usual
monthly issue of local currency bonds in October. A Saudi
commercial banker familiar with the market confirmed the report.
In mid-2015, the government began offering about 20 billion
riyals ($5.3 billion) of local currency bonds every month to
help cover a huge budget deficit caused by low oil prices.
But this month, the central bank has not notified local
banks of a bond offer, Maaal quoted the sources as saying.
Finance Ministry officials could not be reached to comment.
Maaal said the government had been able to suspend domestic
issuance because it had succeeded last week in raising a mammoth
$17.5 billion in its first international bond sale, reducing the
need to raise more funds for now.
Later on Thursday, the central bank said it was introducing
a new money market instrument, a 90-day repurchase agreement,
that it could use to lend money to banks when needed.
The new instrument will complement seven- and 28-day repo
agreements that the central bank introduced last month.
Previously, it had typically only used repo agreements with
one-day maturities.
The central bank also said it was lowering the maximum
volume for its Treasury bill issues to 3 billion riyals per week
from 9 billion riyals - a signal to banks that they would not
face large drains of short-term funds.
Because of tightening liquidity, the three-month Saudi
interbank offered rate shot up to 2.386 percent last
week, its highest level since January 2009, from below
1.0 percent a year ago.
This threatens to squeeze companies' finances and hurt the
economy, which has already been slowing because of government
austerity measures introduced in response to cheap oil.
The rate has stopped climbing this week, partly because
traders believe the government is likely to deposit some of its
$17.5 billion bond proceeds in local banks, improving liquidity.
It made a special deposit of about 20 billion riyals for this
purpose last month.
Nevertheless, bankers said rates could resume rising later
this year if the government restarted domestic bond issuance.
Maaal did not say whether or when this would happen, but Finance
Minister Ibrahim Alassaf, speaking to reporters on Wednesday,
indicated the government still considered domestic bonds as a
tool to raise money.
The kingdom's debt issues will not be limited to
conventional bonds, but will be followed by other instruments
such as sukuk, Alassaf said without elaborating.
"They could issue bonds locally again as soon as next
month," the commercial banker said.
The government has issued a total of 169.7 billion riyals of
bonds to banks since mid-2015, including 83.5 billion riyals
during the first eight months of this year, Maaal said.
After a record deficit of 367 billion riyals last year,
Riyadh's 2016 budget plan envisages a deficit of 326 billion
riyals, a step on the way to balancing the budget by 2020.
Bankers expect another big international bond issue from
Saudi Arabia next year, and it may also tap the international
loan market. But the deficit numbers suggest it may need to
borrow substantial sums domestically for at least two or three
more years.
Another commercial banker in Riyadh said he believed banks
were unlikely to use the new seven- and 28-day repos much to
obtain funds because the instruments were so short-term,
although the 90-day repo might have more success.
(Additional reporting by Tom Arnold in Dubai, editing by Larry
King)