TIMELINE-S&P Telecommunications index dwindles to four companies

May 22 The S&P 500 Telecommunications Services Index has shrunk from 14 companies in its heyday in 1996 to just four companies in 2017 after a slew of mergers. Here is a timeline of the sector's two-decade shrinkage 1996 - An index is born S&P broke out what were then the biggest U.S. telephone companies into their own sector index with 14 companies 1997 * Bell Atlantic buys Nynex, SBC buys Pacific Telesis * Fr