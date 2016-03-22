DUBAI, March 22 The board of Saudi Arabia's stock market has formally appointed Khalid Abdullah al-Hussan as chief executive effective from Mar. 21, according to a statement posted on the Capital Market Authority website.

Hussan had been serving as acting CEO for the bourse, known as Tadawul, since former head Adel al-Ghamdi resigned from his position in November. (Reporting by Celine Aswad; Writing by Sami Aboudi; Editing by David French)