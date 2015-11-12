Pakistan appoints acting central bank head
ISLAMABAD, May 3 Pakistan's central bank appointed a new acting governor on Wednesday after the government declined to re-appoint the current governor, the bank said in a statement.
DUBAI Nov 12 Saudi Arabia's stock exchange said on Thursday that its chief executive Adel bin Saleh al-Ghamdi had resigned his position, which he had held since July 2013.
Khalid al-Hussan will become acting chief executive, the exchange said in a brief statement without giving a reason for the change. Hussan previously worked as chief of markets at the exchange, according to his LinkedIn profile. (Reporting by Marwa Rashad/Hadeel Al Sayegh; Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
MADRID, May 3 Spain's High Court is to question seven current and former Banco Santander bankers, including a current non-executive board member, as part of a probe triggered by leaks of tax information from HSBC's Swiss private bank.