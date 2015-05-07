* Market may attract tens of billions of dollars long-term
* But passive funds won't arrive until mid-2017 at earliest
* Valuations currently not so attractive
* Foreign ownership limits, licensing system to slow inflows
* Settlement cycle another issue for foreigners
By Olzhas Auyezov
DUBAI, May 7 A trickle, not a flood of foreign
money is likely to enter Saudi Arabia's stock market in coming
months as the $575 billion bourse, the Arab world's biggest,
opens to direct foreign investment.
Saudi Arabia is one of the world's last major markets to
open up, and nobody doubts the latent interest among foreign
funds. The plunge of oil prices has slashed the kingdom's export
revenues but it has not dimmed the long-term attractions of its
rapidly growing population or wide range of companies.
If the market-opening causes Saudi Arabia to enter equity
benchmarks such as MSCI's emerging market index, it will attract
tens of billions of dollars of new foreign money.
The trouble is, inclusion in the MSCI index is at least two
years away. Moreover, the valuations of many Saudi stocks don't
look particularly attractive to foreign funds at present.
Operational issues such as the rules for settling trades are
another obstacle. And by imposing strict foreign ownership
limits, Saudi regulators have made clear they don't want any
sudden deluge of international money.
The result is likely to be a cautious trickle of additional
foreign funds into Saudi Arabia - perhaps tens of millions or a
few hundred million dollars a month, accelerating as MSCI
inclusion nears - rather than any sudden surge.
"As they transition from a retail-dominated market to one
with more institutions, they want to do it in a way that won't
hurt anybody," Sanyalak Manibhandu, manager of research at NBAD
Securities in Abu Dhabi, said of Saudi regulators' approach.
"They want to make sure that retail investors don't get hurt
with too much money coming in at the same time."
INDEXES
At present, non-resident foreigners are limited to indirect
investment in Saudi stocks through instruments such as swaps and
exchange-traded funds, which can be inconvenient and expensive.
They are estimated to own about 3 percent of the market.
From June 15, they will be allowed to buy stocks directly
through licensed institutions. The Capital Market Authority
announced rules governing the reform this week.
Saudi Arabia's entry into global equity indexes is not
certain; it would need to satisfy the index compilers in areas
such as market liquidity, investor access and transparency.
But expectations for entry are strong enough that MSCI has
compiled a provisional list of 18 Saudi stocks for inclusion.
Petrochemicals giant Saudi Basic Industries, top
lender National Commercial Bank and Saudi Telecom
account for 45 percent of the group.
EFG Hermes estimates the provisional list would give Saudi
Arabia a weight of 1.66 percent in MSCI's emerging market index.
"Assuming allocation by passive and active global emerging
market funds at weight, this should translate into $4.2 billion
of passive inflows and $16.4 billion of active inflows," EFG
Hermes analyst Mohamad al Hajj said.
MSCI itself has estimated total inflows due to index entry
at $27 billion.
But passive funds would only enter when the inclusion
actually took effect; MSCI says the earliest time for this would
be June 2017.
Active funds have more flexibility, and in the glow of Saudi
Arabia's market-opening, they may take a fresh look at the
country. U.S. asset manager BlackRock announced in October that
it would establish a U.S.-listed, exchange-traded fund to invest
in Saudi stocks. But it is not yet clear how much money the fund
will raise.
"Active money will probably flow in increments, and will
depend on market valuations among other factors," Hajj said.
Valuations are not great at present. With a forward
price-to-earnings ratio of 17.2, Saudi Arabia is pricier than
even developed market benchmarks such as the Dow Jones
Industrial Average at 16.0 and Britain's FTSE 100
at 16.5.
REGULATOR
There are other challenges. Short-selling is banned,
reducing the ability to hedge, and trades must be settled on the
same day - meaning foreigners will need to have large amounts of
money on hand before trading, which may be inconvenient given
Riyadh's time zone and its Sunday-Thursday business week. Many
big emerging markets have settlement after two days.
Also, the rules announced this week are restrictive.
Foreigners can directly own no more than 10 percent of the
market by value - in many other big bourses, they own 20 percent
or more - while a single foreign investor can hold no more than
5 percent of any listed Saudi firm, and total foreign ownership
of a firm is limited to 20 percent.
The rules are identical in major respects to draft
regulations which the CMA released for comment last August.
BlackRock said the draft was "overly restrictive and could in
fact disincentivise foreign investment in Saudi stocks".
Disincentivising large-scale foreign buying of stocks may be
just what the regulator intends, for now at least.
It wants to avoid the wild swings seen in the United Arab
Emirates and Qatar last year, when those markets' entry into the
MSCI emerging market index caused speculative bubbles to form
and burst. Also, the CMA may be mindful of the political
sensitivities of having foreigners build large stakes in some of
the kingdom's corporate crown jewels.
"Hopefully as the market moves and as the market matures,
things could be relaxed," CMA chairman Mohammed al-Jadaan said
this week of the possibility of easing ownership restrictions in
future. He did not elaborate.
Saudi officials say they are not opening the market because
Riyadh needs the money. Instead, they want to use foreign
institutions to stabilise the market, obtain expertise and
expose firms to market discipline as the economy diversifies.
The licensing process for foreign institutional investors
may also slow fund inflows. The rules indicate officials will
normally decide on applications within 11 days of receiving
them, but it is not yet clear how quickly licences will actually
be awarded.
China used a similar Qualified Foreign Institutional
Investor system to manage a cautious, gradual entry of foreign
funds into its stock market.
Prices of most Saudi blue chips have dropped slightly since
the investment rules were announced this week, suggesting local
investors' hopes of profiting from a big influx of foreign money
are fading.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)