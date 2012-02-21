(Adds Tadawul official quote, background)
By Dinesh Nair
DUBAI Feb 21 Saudi Arabia's regulator
adjusted stock ownership guidelines in a bid to boost
transparency on Tuesday, as the Middle East's biggest bourse
takes gradual steps toward opening up to direct foreign
investment.
Foreign buyers of Saudi stocks currently do so through swap
arrangements with an authorized entity in the kingdom making the
ultimate owner unknown. Under the new guidelines, the actual
owner of the stock will now be identified.
The move will help the regulator impose ownership limits
when the market eventually opens up, using the Qualified Foreign
Institutional Investor (QFII) route.
"It is not changing the ownership rules, but only
distinguishing between portfolios," Walid Al Bawardi, cash
markets director at Tadawul, the Saudi bourse, told Reuters.
"Instead of having a collection of beneficiaries under the name
of an institution, we will divide them under the name of the
beneficiaries.
"It is more protection for the investor just in case there
is a default on the broker and a better way to distinguish what
is held," he added.
Saudi Arabia has been considering a wider opening of its
market for several years.
In December, industry sources told Reuters that it planned
to offer a limited direct foreign ownership. At the time,
sources expected this to happen by mid to late first quarter of
2012.
The opening up of the stock market is likely to attract
considerable interest as it offers foreigners a chance to invest
directly in blue chips like Saudi Basic Industries (SABIC)
, the world's most valuable chemical company. Other big
players in the exchange include Samba Financial, the
country's second-largest lender by market value, and former
monopoly Saudi Telecom.
The Saudi Stock Exchange is largest market in the Middle
East, with around 150 listed companies valued at $337 billion,
dwarfing the Dubai bourse's $28.5 billion and Qatar's $97
billion, according to Thomson Reuters data.
(Additional reporting by Nadia Saleem and Nadine Wehbe; Editing
by Amran Abocar)