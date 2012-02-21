DUBAI Feb 21 Saudi Arabia's regulator
adjusted stock ownership guidelines in a bid to boost
transparency on Tuesday, as the Middle East's biggest bourse
takes steps toward opening up to direct foreign investment.
Foreign buyers of Saudi stocks currently do so through swap
arrangements with an authorized entity in the kingdom making the
ultimate owner unknown. Under the new guidelines, the actual
owner of the stock will now be identified.
The move will help the regulator impose ownership limits
when the market eventually opens up, using the Qualified Foreign
Institutional Investor (QFII) route.
(Reporting by Dinesh Nair; Editing by Amran Abocar)