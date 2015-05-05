RIYADH May 5 A new government policy-making
council may accelerate privatisations of state-owned companies
in Saudi Arabia, Saudi Stock Exchange chief executive Adel
al-Ghamdi said on Tuesday.
The Council of Economic and Development Affairs, comprising
top officials, was created by King Salman when he took the
throne in January.
Ghamdi, speaking at a major financial conference a day after
the Capital Market Authority released rules allowing direct
foreign investment in the Saudi stock market, said he had
counted 10 companies that might be candidates for privatisation.
He did not name them.
(Reporting by Marwa Rashad and Reem Shamseddine; Writing by
Andrew Torchia)